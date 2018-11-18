What Charles Howell III said after winning RSM Classic

What a triumph for Charles Howell III!

The 39-year-old won a playoff at the RSM Classic on Sunday to earn his first PGA Tour victory in 11 years. He was (understandably) emotional in the aftermath.

Here’s what he had to say (in a post-round TV interview on Golf Channel) after his victory:

On the importance of this win:

“I just haven’t been able to pull it off for so long. To hang in there, to turn it around, the way the guys were playing around me … I needed some good fortune on my side and fortunately had it.”

On what it felt like to make that winning putt:

“I’d messed up the first two (putts to win), you don’t get that many chances out here. Then to have that chance, to get that fortune, I just thought, ‘Just don’t leave this one short. Whatever you do, knock it off the green, but don’t leave it short.’ ”