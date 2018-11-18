Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour golf power rankings for the week of Nov. 19-25, 2018:
10. Matt Wallace
Only player this season to win three Euro titles, and nearly made it four in DP World with T-2 finish thanks to another hot week with putter.
9. Lee Westwood
Backed up Nedbank victory with T-20 in DP World thanks to ranking 10thin putts per green in regulation with 1.721 average.
8. Jon Rahm
Bursts back in these rankings with stout T-4 finish while defending 2017 DP World win.
7. Thorbjorn Olesen
T-45 DP World finish doesn’t detract from best season as a pro, placing eighth on Euro money list.
6. Ian Poulter
Maybe his best stat of a great season was taking just 2 hours, 22 minutes to play final round of DP World. Mr. Ryder Cup is no snail.
5. Alex Noren
Caps off wonderful season with T-9 DP World finish thanks to ranking fourth in putts per green in regulation with 1.688 average.
4. Sergio Garcia
T-9 DP World finish came through hitting just over 80 percent of greens over four rounds.
3. Tommy Fleetwood
T-16 finish wasn’t good enough to hang on to European No. 1 title, but good No. 2 to Ryder Cup mate Francesco Molinari.
2.Justin Rose
Strangely omitted DP World despite having chance to finish season as Euro No. 2.
1. Francesco Molinari
Crowned Euro No. 1 after outstanding season deserves to take him to No. 1 in these rankings too. Gwk
