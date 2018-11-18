Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour golf power rankings for the week of Nov. 19-25, 2018:

10. Matt Wallace

Only player this season to win three Euro titles, and nearly made it four in DP World with T-2 finish thanks to another hot week with putter.

9. Lee Westwood

Backed up Nedbank victory with T-20 in DP World thanks to ranking 10thin putts per green in regulation with 1.721 average.

8. Jon Rahm

Bursts back in these rankings with stout T-4 finish while defending 2017 DP World win.

7. Thorbjorn Olesen

T-45 DP World finish doesn’t detract from best season as a pro, placing eighth on Euro money list.

6. Ian Poulter

Maybe his best stat of a great season was taking just 2 hours, 22 minutes to play final round of DP World. Mr. Ryder Cup is no snail.

5. Alex Noren

Caps off wonderful season with T-9 DP World finish thanks to ranking fourth in putts per green in regulation with 1.688 average.

4. Sergio Garcia

T-9 DP World finish came through hitting just over 80 percent of greens over four rounds.

3. Tommy Fleetwood

T-16 finish wasn’t good enough to hang on to European No. 1 title, but good No. 2 to Ryder Cup mate Francesco Molinari.

2.Justin Rose

Strangely omitted DP World despite having chance to finish season as Euro No. 2.

1. Francesco Molinari

Crowned Euro No. 1 after outstanding season deserves to take him to No. 1 in these rankings too. Gwk