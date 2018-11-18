Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Molinari closes out 2018 atop European Tour golf power rankings

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 18: Tommy Fleetwood of England (L) shakes hands with Francesco Molinari of Italy after Francesco Molinari wins the Race to Dubai during day four of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 18, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Molinari closes out 2018 atop European Tour golf power rankings

Digital Edition

Molinari closes out 2018 atop European Tour golf power rankings

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour golf power rankings for the week of Nov. 19-25, 2018:

10. Matt Wallace

Only player this season to win three Euro titles, and nearly made it four in DP World with T-2 finish thanks to another hot week with putter.

9. Lee Westwood

Backed up Nedbank victory with T-20 in DP World thanks to ranking 10thin putts per green in regulation with 1.721 average.

8. Jon Rahm

Bursts back in these rankings with stout T-4 finish while defending 2017 DP World win.

7. Thorbjorn Olesen

T-45 DP World finish doesn’t detract from best season as a pro, placing eighth on Euro money list.

6. Ian Poulter

Maybe his best stat of a great season was taking just 2 hours, 22 minutes to play final round of DP World. Mr. Ryder Cup is no snail.

5. Alex Noren

Caps off wonderful season with T-9 DP World finish thanks to ranking fourth in putts per green in regulation with 1.688 average.

4. Sergio Garcia

T-9 DP World finish came through hitting just over 80 percent of greens over four rounds.

3. Tommy Fleetwood

T-16 finish wasn’t good enough to hang on to European No. 1 title, but good No. 2 to Ryder Cup mate Francesco Molinari.

2.Justin Rose

Strangely omitted DP World despite having chance to finish season as Euro No. 2.

1. Francesco Molinari

Crowned Euro No. 1 after outstanding season deserves to take him to No. 1 in these rankings too. Gwk

, , , , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home