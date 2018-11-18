Ariya Jutanugarn ends stellar LPGA season with $1 million CME bonus

Ariya Jutanugarn won the CME Race to the Globe $1 million bonus Sunday at the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., closing her spectacular 2018 LPGA season.

Jutanugarn also clinched the Vare Trophy for having the lowest LPGA scoring average this year after finishing her final round -12 overall and tied for fifth place in the season-finale.

“I feel great today. I am proud of myself,” she said. “I did a good job today.”

She had already ice Rolex Player of the Year honors.

Winning the Vare Trophy moves Jutanugarn one point close to the LPGA Hall of Fame. She needs 27 to get in and currently has 15.

Jutanugarn, 22, won the $1 million prize in 2016. She won three times in 2018.