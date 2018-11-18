LPGA power rankings: Nov. 19-25, 2018

10. Georgia Hall

Rough entry back to tour life after prolonged layoff. Still a terrific year.

9. Sei Young Kim

Closed with her 16th top-25 finish of the year at CME. Ranked fourth in birdies.

8. Lydia Ko

Finished inside the top 11 in six of her last seven starts. Progress made.

7. Lexi Thompson

Storybook finish at Tiburon Golf Club, where Thompson buried some demons and went back to what worked in the past.

6. Nasa Hataoka

LPGA sophomore won twice this season and finished no worse than T-16 in last seven starts.

5. So Yeon Ryu

Said her biggest takeaway on the year was to stay true to herself ¬– quit listening to everyone.

4. Minjee Lee

Best season to date culminated with 69.75 scoring average, second only to Ariya Jutanugarn.

3. Sung Hyun Park

Closed the year with barely a mention in Naples, Fla. Wowed us in short spurts this year.

2. Brooke Henderson

Recorded 11th top 10 of the year at the CME. Won twice and finished fourth in scoring.

1. Ariya Jutanugarn

Swept everything. Set a tour record for number of birdies in what was her most consistent season to date. Gwk