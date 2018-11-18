LPGA power rankings: Nov. 19-25, 2018

10. Georgia Hall
Rough entry back to tour life after prolonged layoff. Still a terrific year.
9. Sei Young Kim
Closed with her 16th top-25 finish of the year at CME. Ranked fourth in birdies.
8. Lydia Ko
Finished inside the top 11 in six of her last seven starts. Progress made.
7. Lexi Thompson
Storybook finish at Tiburon Golf Club, where Thompson buried some demons and went back to what worked in the past.
6. Nasa Hataoka
LPGA sophomore won twice this season and finished no worse than T-16 in last seven starts.
5. So Yeon Ryu
Said her biggest takeaway on the year was to stay true to herself ¬– quit listening to everyone.
4. Minjee Lee
Best season to date culminated with 69.75 scoring average, second only to Ariya Jutanugarn.
3. Sung Hyun Park
Closed the year with barely a mention in Naples, Fla. Wowed us in short spurts this year.
2. Brooke Henderson
Recorded 11th top 10 of the year at the CME. Won twice and finished fourth in scoring.
1. Ariya Jutanugarn
Swept everything. Set a tour record for number of birdies in what was her most consistent season to date. Gwk
