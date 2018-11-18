Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

LPGA power rankings: Nov. 19-25, 2018

NAPLES, FL - NOVEMBER 18: Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand celebrates after finishing the final round of the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club on November 18, 2018 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

LPGA power rankings: Nov. 19-25, 2018

Digital Edition

LPGA power rankings: Nov. 19-25, 2018

10. Georgia Hall

Rough entry back to tour life after prolonged layoff. Still a terrific year.

9. Sei Young Kim

Closed with her 16th top-25 finish of the year at CME. Ranked fourth in birdies.

8. Lydia Ko

Finished inside the top 11 in six of her last seven starts. Progress made.

7. Lexi Thompson

Storybook finish at Tiburon Golf Club, where Thompson buried some demons and went back to what worked in the past.

6. Nasa Hataoka

LPGA sophomore won twice this season and finished no worse than T-16 in last seven starts.

5. So Yeon Ryu

Said her biggest takeaway on the year was to stay true to herself ¬– quit listening to everyone.

4. Minjee Lee

Best season to date culminated with 69.75 scoring average, second only to Ariya Jutanugarn.

3. Sung Hyun Park

Closed the year with barely a mention in Naples, Fla. Wowed us in short spurts this year.

2. Brooke Henderson

Recorded 11th top 10 of the year at the CME. Won twice and finished fourth in scoring.

1. Ariya Jutanugarn

Swept everything. Set a tour record for number of birdies in what was her most consistent season to date. Gwk

, , , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home