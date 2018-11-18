Digital Edition
Nov. 19, 2018

NAPLES, FL - NOVEMBER 18: Lexi Thompson poses for a photo with the CME Group Tour Championship trophy at Tiburon Golf Club on November 18, 2018 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Nov. 19, 2018

Nov. 19, 2018

Betsy King tee off from 7th tee ground during second round of the 66th U.S. Women's Open at the Broadmoor East Course on Friday. Hyoung Chang / The Denver Post (Photo By Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images)Betsy King works to bring clean water to needy

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts during singles matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 30, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)Is Tiger Woods’ Tour Championship win predictive of big 2019? (Dusek)

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 18: Charles Howell III of the United States poses with his wife Heather and their kids Charles and Ashley after winning the RSM Classic at the Sea Island Golf Club Seaside Course on November 18, 2018 in St. Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
PGA Tour: Charles Howell wins RSM Classic in playoff to end 11-year drought (Kilbridge)

NAPLES, FL - NOVEMBER 18: Lexi Thompson celebrates with her caddie and brother, Curtis Thompson, after winning the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club on November 18, 2018 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
LPGA TourLexi Thompson continues healing process with CME Championship (Nichols)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 18: Danny Willett of England poses with his wife Nicole Willett after winning the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 18, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

European Tour: Danny Willett wins DP World Tour Championship; Francesco Molinari Euro No. 1 (Tait)

JEJU, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 21: Brooks Koepka of United States celebrates after wining putt on the 18th green during the final round of the CJ Cup at the Nine Bridges on October 21, 2018 in Jeju, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
20. Jordan Spieth
19. Gary Woodland
18. Marc Leishman
17. Paul Casey
16. Jon Rahm
NAPLES, FL - NOVEMBER 18: Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand celebrates after finishing the final round of the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club on November 18, 2018 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

10. Georgia Hall
9. Sei Young Kim
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 18: Tommy Fleetwood of England (L) shakes hands with Francesco Molinari of Italy after Francesco Molinari wins the Race to Dubai during day four of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 18, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
10. Matt Wallace
9. Lee Westwood
NAPLES, FL - NOVEMBER 18: Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand poses for a photo with (left to right) the Rolex Player of the Year trophy, Leaders Top 10 Competition Trophy, Vare trophy, Rolex Annika Major award and the Race to the CME Globe trophy after the final round of the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club on November 18, 2018 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)Hungry Ariya Jutanugarn continues to pile up LPGA golf honors (Nichols)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 18: Rory McIlroy of Northen Ireland plays his third shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the DP World Tour at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 18, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)Big names skipping DP World a sour end to Euro season (Tait)

Matt Wolff Oklahoma State GolferWinners, surprises and teams worth watching in college golf (Casey)

Tristan Gretzky College Golf Pepperdine
Tristan Gretzky, son of Wayne, signs to play college golf at Pepperdine (Romine)

Seeking ‘reinvention,’ a Ross classic goes on the market (Dunne)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 18: A general view of the 13th hole during day four of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 18, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
American stars could learn a lesson from the fan-friendly Euros (Kaufmann)

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 03: Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson of the United States talk on the 11th hole during a practice round prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Gambling scenarios breathe life into Tiger-Phil match (Lynch)

‘Tiger vs. Phil’ highlight golf schedule for week (Ahern)

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 11: Matt Kuchar of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after winning during the final round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Course on November 11, 2018 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

