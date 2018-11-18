Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Ian Poulter plays really fast final round, easily plays best golf of week

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Quick Shots

It’s pretty remarkable how quickly a professional golfer can finish a round when he’s off first as a single.

Kevin Na, who has a reputation for slow play, legitimately sprinted at the end of a 2016 Tour Championship round in order to complete it in under two hours.

Wesley Bryan did even better, as he finished a round at last year’s BMW Championship in less than 90 minutes.

Ian Poulter joined this group of golf sprinters Sunday.

The Englishman didn’t quite match either time, taking 2 hours and 22 minutes to complete his final round at the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.

Even for competing as a single in the first group, that is a remarkable pace.

Poulter easily played his best golf all week, too, firing a 3-under 69 on the day. His previous three rounds were 72, 74, and 76. He gave a little explanation why.

“I’m a quick player,” Poulter said. “I don’t like slow play, so today was quite refreshing.”

Poulter still only managed a T-51 showing in Dubai, but at least his conclusion to the European Tour season was nice and brisk.

