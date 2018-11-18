PGA Tour power rankings: Nov. 19-25, 2018

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Nov. 19-25, 2018:

20. Jordan Spieth

He’s hoping for a 2019 rebound after a year in which he missed six cuts and failed to win.

19. Gary Woodland

Before a T-41 at Mayakoba, he’d gone T-10, 2, T-5, T-11, T-12.

18. Marc Leishman

He recently won the CIMB Classic, so he’s on good form whenever he plays next.

17. Paul Casey

Probably won’t see Casey until 2019, where he will start by looking for his fifth consecutive top-20.

16. Jon Rahm

A nice T-4 for the Spaniard in Dubai in a year where he has won twice.

15. Xander Schauffele

His T-16 in Dubai was a bit disappointing, which shows you the standard for his play now.

14. Patrick Reed His

T-2 in Dubai capped off an up-and-down but very rewarding 2018.

13. Jason Day

We’ll see the Aussie at the Hero World Challenge, where he will be looking for his first win since May.

12. Rory McIlroy

Another ho-hum showing with a T-20 at the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.

11. Webb Simpson

He fell just short, but a late surge at the RSM Classic earned him a nice solo third.

10. Tiger Woods

His match with Phil Mickelson is less than a week away. Are you ready?

9. Tony Finau

He’s posted top-20s in seven of his last eight starts.

8. Francesco Molinari

The Italian finishes off a transcendent year with a T-26 that earned him the Race to Dubai crown.

7. Rickie Fowler

Maybe a victory for a fellow former Oklahoma State player (Charles Howell III) at the RSM Classic will get Fowler even more hungry to grab another win of his own.

6. Tommy Fleetwood

His T-16 at Dubai was solid if unspectacular. But it capped off another wonderful season.

5. Dustin Johnson

Will be interesting to see how DJ fares at the Hero World Challenge. A lot of high finishes in 2018, but Johnson has missed out on the top 10 in four of his last six starts.

4. Bryson DeChambeau

He’s certainly enjoying life after a plethora of wins in 2018.

3. Justin Thomas

Don’t expect the wins to stop flowing for JT in the new season.

2. Justin Rose

He skipped the finale in Dubai, but his remarkable 2018 speaks for itself.

1. Brooks Koepka

He’ll still be the man to dethrone when we next see him at Kapalua. Gwk