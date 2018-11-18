2018 RSM Classic: final round live blog

The final round of the RSM Classic takes place in Sea Island, Ga.
Stay here for live coverage throughout the day Sunday.
SYDNEY – Abraham Ancer went into the final round of the Australian Open with a five-stroke lead. With a few ups and downs (…)
It’s pretty remarkable how quickly a professional golfer can finish a round when he’s off first as a single. Kevin Na, who (…)
Francesco Molinari might just be tempted to retire from competitive golf. It’s hard to imagine he’ll ever have a better year than the (…)
Welcome back Danny Willett. After two years of abject misery, the Englishman is a winner again. Victory in the $8 million DP World Tour (…)
NAPLES, Fla. – Lexi Thompson cradled her new Havapoo puppy, Leo, while fielding questions about a third consecutive round in the 60s. (…)
NAPLES, Fla. – Ariya Jutanugarn moved one day closer to sweeping the postseason awards after a third-round 69 at the CME Group Tour (…)
Charles Howell III holds a one-shot lead and is looking to cap the wire-to-wire victory in the final round of the 2018 RSM Classic, which (…)
Here’s a recap of the third round of the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga. (…)
A special team of Golfweek’s Best course raters were on an 8-day trip through Denmark & Sweden in August 2018. Golfweek Rater (…)
There isn’t really an official offseason for pro golf with the PGA Tour’s wraparound schedule, but that doesn’t mean players are (…)
