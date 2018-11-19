Brooks Koepka commits to European Tour event in Abu Dhabi

The last time Brooks Koepka played in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship was 2014. At the time, he was ranked 93rd in the Official World Golf Ranking and had yet to win a golf tournament on the PGA or European tours.

“A lot has happened since that time,” Koepka said.

Koepka, 28, has now won 12 times professionally, including three majors, and after reaching No. 1 in the world for the first time earlier this year is currently ranked No. 2. He also was named the PGA Tour Player of the Year this past season.

In January, he will head back to Abu Dhabi Golf Club in United Arab Emirates, where he will join an elite field that already includes Dustin Johnson and Tommy Fleetwood for the $7 million Rolex Series event, set for Jan. 16-19.

“I’m very excited to be taking part in this tournament again after such a long time away,” Koepka said. “I’ve been determined to include it in my schedule as I keep hearing from DJ, Rickie, Jordan and all the American guys what a great time they’ve had in Abu Dhabi.

“I actually remember my last visit really well as it is undoubtedly one of the biggest and best events on the European Tour’s schedule. It always gathers an unbelievable field and the whole set up of the event is amazing along with the perfect weather conditions. I wasn’t surprised at all to hear it had been awarded Rolex Series status and I can’t wait to return to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship presented by EGA in January.”