Golf Channel's Driven returns, to highlight Alabama-Auburn rivalry

Last year, Golf Channel and Rickie Fowler teamed up to document Oklahoma State’s run to dethrone rival Oklahoma as NCAA champion. This spring, “Driven” returns for second season, only this time the series will highlight the Alabama-Auburn rivalry.

Fowler returns as executive producer, though he will share the role with fellow PGA Tour player and Alabama alum Justin Thomas, who won a national title with the Tide in 2013.

“Driven is a passion project of mine, and I’m proud to partner with Justin this season to highlight the intense Alabama-Auburn rivalry within the world of college golf,” said Fowler. “The first season of Driven was exciting to make as my Cowboys clinched our 11th national championship, ironically by beating Alabama in the finals. And we expect to capture all the drama as this season plays out by continuing to follow the reigning champions at Oklahoma State, but now also going behind the scenes with Alabama for our second season of Driven. Go Pokes!”

Added Thomas: “I watched every episode of the first season of Driven and I told Rickie that Alabama would be great for a future season. I’m excited about the opportunity to team up with Rickie and showcase Alabama’s golf program like never before. And it’s weeks like this with the Iron Bowl that remind me why college sports are so great and how much fun I had playing golf for Alabama. Roll Tide!”

Season Two of “Driven,” which is written and produced by 20-time Emmy Award winner Ollie Stokes, will debut May 6 on Golf Channel. Episodes will also be released May 13 and May 20 with the fourth and final episode airing after the NCAA Championship on NBC.

Season One focus Oklahoma State will also be featured in the second season.