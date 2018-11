Months of buildup have led to this: “The Match” between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson is just days away.

The two golf legends will face off in the $9 million head-to-head contest Friday at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. And on Tuesday, the two players will take part in a press conference.

The presser begins at 4 pm. Eastern and will be live streamed on http://www.live.bleacherreport.com.

If you thought previous trash talk was good, tune in Tuesday.