Mizzen+Main releases Phil Mickelson signature golf polo

When Phil Mickelson takes on Tiger Woods this Friday in Las Vegas, he will do so wearing his new signature golf polo.

Mizzen+Main on Monday released four colorways of the Phil Mickelson Signature Polo: black, white, purple and navy. Mickelson, who wore the company’s performance dress shirt several times this year, is expected to sport the black polo at Shadow Creek.

“I love Mizzen+Main’s dress shirts – they’re unlike anything else I’ve ever worn, which is part of why I play golf in them,” Mickelson said. “As great as they are, I’m thrilled to launch my own line of polos designed to deliver maximum functional benefits while helping me look my best. These polos have done just that.”

the @PhilMickelson signature golf polo is here. phil’s first ever polo, designed in collaboration with mizzen+main. who wants one? pick one up here: https://t.co/fjejNfgMp2 pic.twitter.com/UwStlCCR0H — Mizzen+Main (@MizzenAndMain) November 19, 2018

The Mickelson polo, which retails for $89, is made with 88 percent polyester and 12 percent spandex, which combine to produce an ultra-soft feel and four-way stretch. The polo also contains moisture-wicking, quick-dry, wrinkle-free and anti-microbial properties while providing UPF 30+ protection.

The polo also features a sport-fit cut, which provides extra room in the chest and body for improved comfort.

While prepping for #CapitalOnesTheMatch, I noticed that I look relatively fit—which we all know isn’t the case.💪😉 It must be my new polo from @MizzenAndMain. Imagine what it can do for you! Retweet #PhilMickelsonGolfPolo and Mizzen+Main will give polos to 5 random winners👕 #ad pic.twitter.com/JQMDpVNCZf — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) November 19, 2018

Additional styles are scheduled for 2019 release.

“Having Phil on board to design a collection brings a unique element to our partnership that we know fans will love,” said Kevin Lavelle, founder and CEO of Mizzen+Main. “This is something Phil’s never done before and it’s humbling that one of the world’s greatest golfers has chosen to work with us to design performance polos.”