Here are the proposition bets for Tiger Woods - Phil Mickelson Las Vegas golf match

AKRON, OH - AUGUST 01: Phil Mickelson (L) and Tiger Woods meet during a preview day of the World Golf Championships - Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club South Course at on August 1, 2018 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

While golf purists may have issue with the $9 million, winner-take-all match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson Friday – namely that the two combatants will be a combined 90 years old when they tee it off at Shadow Creek – gamblers have plenty of reason to watch.

The proposition bets for the Tiger-Phil match in Las Vegas are out thanks to the Westgate SuperBook and golfodds.com.

The moneyline is holding steady, with Woods the favorite at -200 and Mickelson a -170 underdog.

Fans of Woods can get a good a price on the 14-time major champion to go 1-Up at -120. Mickelson is even money.

The best odds for Mickelson to win are 2&1 at 8-1. Meanwhile, Woods is getting 6-1 to win by the same score.

Among the other exotics of note: one can wager the total number of holes won by Woods (at -.5) against the number of goals scored during the Las Vegas Golden Knights/Calgary Flames NHL game on the same day.

These bets will likely be different than some wagers being offered by off-shore and on-line betting services. Legal sportsbooks in Las Vegas are only allowed to take action on events that can be officially scored.

So you won’t see action there on what color shirt each golfer will wear on the first tee, or which golfer may end up losing the most money on side bets.

Here is a list of the propositions bets available on The Match.

The Match: Tiger vs Phil
Shadow Creek Golf Course –
Las Vegas, Nevada
Friday, Nov. 23, 2018
To Win Outright:
Tiger Woods -200
Phil Mickelson +170
Propositions:
First golfer to go 1 UP:
Tiger Woods -120
Phil Mickelson EVEN
Golfer to lead after 9 holes:
Tiger Woods -170
Phil Mickelson +145
Either Golfer Win 3 Consecutive Holes?
Yes +700
No -1100
Will there be Extra Holes?
Yes +700
No -1100
Which will be greater on 11/23/2018?
Holes Won by Tiger Woods (-.5) -125
Goals in VGK/CGY game +105
Correct Score:
Tiger Woods wins 2&1 6-1
Tiger Woods wins 1 UP 15-2
Tiger Woods wins 3&2 8-1
Phil Mickelson wins 2&1 8-1
Phil Mickelson wins 1 UP 10-1
Tiger Woods wins 2 UP 12-1
Tiger Woods in Extra Holes 12-1
Tiger Woods wins 4&3 12-1
Phil Mickelson wins 3&2 12-1
Phil Mickelson wins 2 UP 16-1
Phil Mickelson in Extra Holes 16-1
Tiger Woods wins 3&1 20-1
Phil Mickelson wins 4&3 20-1
Tiger Woods wins 5&4 25-1
Tiger Woods wins 4&2 30-1
Phil Mickelson wins 3&1 30-1
Tiger Woods wins 5&3 50-1
Phil Mickelson wins 4&2 50-1
Phil Mickelson wins 5&4 50-1
Tiger Woods wins 6&5 60-1
Phil Mickelson wins 5&3 80-1
Tiger Woods wins 6&4 100-1
Phil Mickelson wins 6&5 150-1
Phil Mickelson wins 6&4 200-1
Tiger Woods wins 7&5 250-1
Tiger Woods wins 7&6 250-1
Phil Mickelson wins 7&6 500-1
Tiger Woods wins 9&8 500-1
Phil Mickelson wins 7&5 500-1
Tiger Woods wins 9&7 500-1
Tiger Woods wins 8&7 500-1
Phil Mickelson wins 9&7 500-1
Phil Mickelson wins 8&7 500-1
Phil Mickelson wins 8&6 500-1
Phil Mickelson wins 10&8 500-1
Phil Mickelson wins 9&8 500-1
Tiger Woods wins 8&6 500-1
Tiger Woods wins 10&8 500-1

