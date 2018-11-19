While golf purists may have issue with the $9 million, winner-take-all match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson Friday – namely that the two combatants will be a combined 90 years old when they tee it off at Shadow Creek – gamblers have plenty of reason to watch.

The proposition bets for the Tiger-Phil match in Las Vegas are out thanks to the Westgate SuperBook and golfodds.com.

The moneyline is holding steady, with Woods the favorite at -200 and Mickelson a -170 underdog.

Fans of Woods can get a good a price on the 14-time major champion to go 1-Up at -120. Mickelson is even money.

The best odds for Mickelson to win are 2&1 at 8-1. Meanwhile, Woods is getting 6-1 to win by the same score.

Among the other exotics of note: one can wager the total number of holes won by Woods (at -.5) against the number of goals scored during the Las Vegas Golden Knights/Calgary Flames NHL game on the same day.

These bets will likely be different than some wagers being offered by off-shore and on-line betting services. Legal sportsbooks in Las Vegas are only allowed to take action on events that can be officially scored.

So you won’t see action there on what color shirt each golfer will wear on the first tee, or which golfer may end up losing the most money on side bets.

Here is a list of the propositions bets available on The Match.