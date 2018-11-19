The PGA Tour's short-game masters, and the wedges they used

Any player good enough to reach the PGA Tour has mastered the art of recovering from greenside rough, sand and awkward positions around the green. Missing a green in regulation and consistently needing just two shots to save par, instead of taking three for a bogey, is a skill that truly separates the best players in the world from recreational players.

No one did it better during the PGA Tour’s recently concluded season than the golfers listed here. They led the Tour in strokes gained around the green, a statistic that measures a player’s performance relative to the field on shots hit from within 30 yards of the hole but off the putting surface.

To handle delicate chips, awkward bunker shots and snarly rough, these players don’t just use their experience and excellent judgement. They rely on wedges that give them the ideal combination of loft, bounce and sole configuration. With the right wedge, escaping from tough greenside situations is much easier.

Below is a list of the players who led the PGA Tour at the end of the 2017-18 season in strokes gained around the green, and the gap, sand and lob wedges they used.