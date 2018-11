Jack Bartlett, aka “Golf Swing Impersonator Guy,” is back – and his latest swing is very timely.

This week, of course, is “The Match Week.” Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will face off Friday in Las Vegas for the chance to win $9 million – or more. So who did Bartlett pick to impersonate?

Yes, Bartlett pulled off a perfect Phil – dress shirt with the Workday logo; the smile, cap tip and thumbs up; the flop!; it’s all too good.

Bravo, Jack, and keep ’em coming!