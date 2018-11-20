2018 ISPS HANDA Melbourne World Cup of Golf tee times, pairings, TV info

The 2018 ISPS HANDA Melbourne World Cup of Golf begins in Australia on Thursday the venerable The Metropolitan Golf Club.

Play gets underway Wednesday night in the United States, with Melbourne being 16 hours ahead of New York.

The Denmark team of Soren Kjeldsen and Thorbjorn Olesen will be defending their championship. The 72-hole format includes two rounds of four-ball (Rounds 1 & 3) and two rounds of foursome play (Rounds 2 & 4).

Kyle Stanley and Matt Kuchar will be representing the United States among the 28 teams participating.

Here are the tee times, pairings and TV info:

Round 1

WEDNESDAY FOUR-BALL – ALL TIMES EASTERN

Group 1: Gavin Kyle Green / Ben Leong (Malaysia) vs. Scott Vincent / Benjamin Follett-Smith (Zimbabwe) 4:20 p.m.

Group 2: Joost Luiten / Daan Huizing (Netherlands) vs. Andrea Pavan / Renato Paratore (Italy) 4:35 p.m.

Group 3: Mikko Korhonen / Mikko Ilonen (Finland) vs. Alexander Bjork / Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) 4:50 p.m.

Group 4: Shane Lowry / Paul Dunne (Ireland) vs. Alexander Levy / Mike Lorenzo -Vera (France) 5:05 p.m.

Group 5: Adrian Otaegui / Jorge Campillo (Spain) vs. Stuart Manley / Bradley Dredge (Wales) 5:20 p.m.

Group 6: Adam Hadwin / Nick Taylor (Canada) vs.Ryan Fox / Mark Brown (New Zealand) 5:35 p.m.

Group 7: Ryan Fox / Mark Brown (New Zealand) vs. Dylan Frittelli / Erik van Rooyen (South Africa) 5:50 p.m.

Group 8: Russell Knox / Martin Laird (Scotland) vs. Abraham Ancer / Roberto Diaz (Mexico) 6:05 p.m.

Group 9: Martin Kaymer / Max Kieffer (Germany) vs. Thomas Pieters/Thomas Detry (Belgium) 6:20 p.m.

Group 10: Peter Karmis/Alexander Tranacher (Greece) vs. Kiradech Aphibarnrat / Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 6:35 p.m.

Group 11: Satoshi Kodaira / Hideto Tanihara (Japan) vs. Anirban Lahiri / Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) 6:50 p.m.

Group 12: Byeong Hun An / Si Woo Kim (Korea) vs. Haotong Li / Ashun Wu (China) 7:05 p.m.

Group 13: Tyrrell Hatton / Ian Poulter (England) vs. Thorbjorn Olesen / Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) 7:20 p.m.

Group 14: Marc Leishman / Cameron Smith (Australia) vs. Kyle Stanley / Matt Kuchar (United States) 7:35 p.m.

Note: The draw for Rounds 2, 3 and 4 will be in score order.

TV info

Wednesday: Golf Channel (8 p.m.)

Thursday: Golf Channel (8 p.m.)

Friday: Golf Channel (8 p.m.)

Saturday: Golf Channel (8 p.m.)