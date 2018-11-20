A look at Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson career head-to-head record

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
AKRON, OH - AUGUST 01: Phil Mickelson (L) and Tiger Woods smile during a practice round prior to the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club South Course on August 1, 2018 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Quick Shots

“The Match” between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson is almost here – just three days away.

With this one-on-one showdown afoot, it has us wondering … how exactly have Woods and Mickelson fared against each other in common events?

The assumed answer would be Woods holds a sizable edge considering he has 80 PGA Tour wins to Mickelson’s 43. That is correct, but just how big is the advantage? And how did the two fare against each other in 2018?

Here are the quick numbers:

  • Woods leads Mickelson 152-91-7 in 250 career common events played.
  • Woods leads Mickelson 463-302-90 in 855 career common rounds played.
  • Woods and Mickelson tied 7-7 in 14 common events played in 2018.

There you have it. Woods has performed better than Mickelson more often than not in common events, but Lefty has held his own plenty of times. And this year has been a virtual wash.

That means there’s still plenty of intrigue entering “The Match.”

