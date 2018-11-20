Laura Davies to be Solheim Cup vice captain in 2019

European captain Catriona Matthew tabbed Dame Laura Davies as a vice captain for the 2019 Solheim Cup. This might not seem like surprising news given that Davies leads the event in points scored (25) and appearances (12).

But Davies, 55, has made it known for years that she has no interest in being Solheim Cup captain. This lesser role might be all she ever agrees to, but it also might crack open the door to full captaincy. Davies joins Suzann Pettersen and Kathryn Imrie as Matthew’s assistants.

“I’m delighted and honored to have been asked to be a vice captain for the first time by Catriona,” Davies told the Ladies European Tour. “She sent me a text message when I was doing commentary at The Ryder Cup and I thought, ‘Ah, I wonder what this will be about.’ Sure enough, she asked me if I would do it and I didn’t even have to think about it. I want to be part of the team and I hope that I can make a positive contribution and help in any way that I can.”

Davies’ 87 titles worldwide include 20 LPGA wins. This season she swept the two senior majors on offer, winning big at the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open and taking the Senior LPGA Championship in trying conditions.

“I’m delighted to have Laura alongside me on the journey to Gleneagles,” said Matthew. “She is hugely respected by the players and has a great sense of humor, which will bring a bit of levity. Her experience speaks for itself: she has played in 12 Solheim Cups, on both winning teams and losing teams, she has won 87 titles around the world and has been the lynchpin of the Ladies European Tour for the last 30 years. The players that will be in the team have such respect for her that if any of them need a question answered, they will listen to Laura. I couldn’t ask for anything better than to have Laura, Kathryn and Suzann at my side as vice captains and their combined experience will be a great asset for our team.”

The 2019 Solheim Cup will take place Sept. 13-15 on the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles in Perthshire. Europe will look to regain the trophy for the first time in six year in Scotland. Team USA has won the last two competitions in St. Leon-Rot, Germany and Des Moines, Iowa.