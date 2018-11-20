Limbaugh, Immelman among coaches for 2019 Arnold Palmer Cup

The leaders at the 2019 Arnold Palmer Cup have taken shape.

The coaches for next year’s proceedings at The Alotian Club in Roland, Ark., were announced Tuesday.

Scott Limbaugh, the head coach of Vanderbilt men’s golf, and Alabama women’s head coach Mic Potter will coach the U.S. squad. Jan Dowling, Michigan’s women’s head coach, and Columbus State’s director of golf Mark Immelman will head the International side.

The matches will take place from June 7-9 and is the first version of the Arnold Palmer Cup in the U.S. with an expanded format. Each teams now consists of 12 male college players and 12 female college players.

Limbaugh, in his seventh season at Vanderbilt, has built the Commodores into an annual national title contender. Potter, the reigning WGCA National Coach of the Year and now in his 14th season with the Crimson Tide, coached Alabama to a national title in 2012 and an appearance in the NCAA Championship final this year.

Dowling, in her sixth season at Michigan, led the Wolverines to back-to-back NCAA Championship appearances in 2016 and ’17. Those were the program’s second and third ever appearances at nationals. Immelman is in his 18th season at Columbus State and has been director of golf since the summer of 2015 (he was the men’s golf head coach for the previous 14 years).

Immelman has led Columbus State to being one of the top men’s programs in Division II. He also does play-by-play broadcasting for the PGA Tour on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio and works with CBS Sports as an on-course reporter and in studio.

He is the brother of 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman.