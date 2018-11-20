Vijay Singh, PGA Tour reach settlement on 5-year lawsuit over anti-doping dispute

One of golf’s most protracted recent disputes has come to a close.

The PGA Tour and Vijay Singh released a joint statement Tuesday informing that the parties had come to a resolution on their dispute.

If you recall … for a 2013 Sports Illustrated story about a company that sold performance-enhancing alternatives to steroids, Singh told the writers that he had used deer-antler spray.

He didn’t think anything of the comment, that is until the PGA Tour suspended him because the spray contained a substance (IGF-1) that was banned under the PGA Tour Anti-Doping Policy.

But Singh appealed his suspension. During the appeal, the Tour consulted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). WADA clarified that it no longer considered the use of the spray as a violation unless there was a failed drug test.

With no failed drug test, Singh’s suspension was rescinded.

But the Fijian then sued the PGA Tour on the matter later in 2013, claiming the Tour “not only treated me unfairly, but displayed a lack of professionalism that should concern every professional golfer and fan of the game.”

It is that lawsuit that was announced as resolved Tuesday.

Here is the full joint statement, per Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard:

It took half-a-decade, but this one is now put to bed. Is the final resolution fair?

Without the full details, who really knows. But it’s finally over.