Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2018 World Cup of Golf: Round 1 live blog

Rob Carr/Getty Images

2018 World Cup of Golf: Round 1 live blog

PGA Tour

2018 World Cup of Golf: Round 1 live blog

The first round of the ISPS Handa Melbourne World Cup of Golf takes place in Victoria, Australia.

Stay here for live coverage throughout the opening day.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

, , , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home