Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2018 World Cup of Golf: Round 2 tee times, pairings, TV info

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 22: Matt Kuchar of the United States tees off on the first hole next to the winners trophy during day one of the 2018 World Cup of Golf at The Metropolitan on November 22, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images) William West/Getty Image

2018 World Cup of Golf: Round 2 tee times, pairings, TV info

PGA Tour

2018 World Cup of Golf: Round 2 tee times, pairings, TV info

The 2018 ISPS HANDA Melbourne World Cup of Golf continues in Australia on Friday.

Host Australia, England and South Korea share the lead entering the second round, which begins Thursday night in the United States.

The 72-hole format includes two rounds of four-ball (Rounds 1 & 3) and two rounds of foursome play (Rounds 2 & 4).

Kyle Stanley and Matt Kuchar represent the United States among the 28 teams participating. They were T-13 after Round 1

Here are the tee times, pairings and TV info for Round 2:

Round 2

THURSDAY FOURSOME – ALL TIMES EASTERN

Group 1: Scott Vincent / Benjamin Follett-Smith (Zimbabwe) vs. Stuart Manley / Bradley Dredge (Wales) 6:35 p.m.
Group 2: Joost Luiten / Daan Huizing (Netherlands) vs. Martin Kaymer / Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 6:45 p.m.
Group 3: Adam Hadwin / Nick A. Taylor (Canada) vs. Adrian Otaegui / Jorge Campillo (Spain) 6:55 p.m.
Group 4: Kiradech Aphibarnrat / Prom Messawat (Thailand) vs. Abraham Ancer / Roberto Diaz (Mexico) 7:05 p.m.
Group 5: Russell Knox / Martin Laird (Scotland) vs. Kyle Stanley / Matt Kuchar (United States) 7:15 p.m.
Group 6: Haotong Li / Ashun Wu (China) vs. Satoshi Kodaira / Hideto Tanihara (Japan) 7:25 p.m.
Group 7: Peter Karmis / Alexander Tranacher (Greece) vs. Dylan Frittelli / Erik van Rooyen (South Africa) 7:35 p.m.
Group 8:  Alexander Levy / Mike Lorenzo-Vera (France) vs. Mikko Korhonen / Mikko Ilonen (Finland), 7:45 p.m.
Group 9: Jhonattan Vegas / Joseph Naffah (Venezuela) vs. Ryan Fox / Mark Brown (New Zealand) 7:55 p.m.
Group 10:  Alexander Bjork / Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) vs Andrea Pavan / Renato Paratore (Italy) 8:05 p.m.
Group 11:  Anirban Lahiri / Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) vs. Shane Lowry/Paul Dunne (Ireland) 8:15 p.m.
Group 12: Thorbjorn Olesen / Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) vs. Thomas Pieters / Thomas Detry (Belgium) 8:25 p.m.
Group 13:  Marc Leishman / Cameron Smith (Australia) vs. Gavin Green / Ben Leong (Malaysia) 8:35 p.m.
Group 14: Tyrrell Hatton / Ian Poulter (England) vs. Byeong Hun An / Si Woo Kim (Korea) 8:45 p.m.
Note: The draw for Rounds 3 and 4 will be in score order.

TV info

Thursday: Golf Channel (8 p.m.)
Friday: Golf Channel (8 p.m.)
Saturday: Golf Channel (8 p.m.)

Hole Locations

Hole Locations - Round 2 - World Cup of Golf

Hole Locations – Round 2 – World Cup of Golf

, , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home