2018 World Cup of Golf: Round 2 tee times, pairings, TV info

The 2018 ISPS HANDA Melbourne World Cup of Golf continues in Australia on Friday.

Host Australia, England and South Korea share the lead entering the second round, which begins Thursday night in the United States.

The 72-hole format includes two rounds of four-ball (Rounds 1 & 3) and two rounds of foursome play (Rounds 2 & 4).

Kyle Stanley and Matt Kuchar represent the United States among the 28 teams participating. They were T-13 after Round 1

Here are the tee times, pairings and TV info for Round 2:

Round 2

THURSDAY FOURSOME – ALL TIMES EASTERN

Group 1: Scott Vincent / Benjamin Follett-Smith (Zimbabwe) vs. Stuart Manley / Bradley Dredge (Wales) 6:35 p.m.

Group 2: Joost Luiten / Daan Huizing (Netherlands) vs. Martin Kaymer / Maximilian Kieffer (Germany) 6:45 p.m.

Group 3: Adam Hadwin / Nick A. Taylor (Canada) vs. Adrian Otaegui / Jorge Campillo (Spain) 6:55 p.m.

Group 4: Kiradech Aphibarnrat / Prom Messawat (Thailand) vs. Abraham Ancer / Roberto Diaz (Mexico) 7:05 p.m.

Group 5: Russell Knox / Martin Laird (Scotland) vs. Kyle Stanley / Matt Kuchar (United States) 7:15 p.m.

Group 6: Haotong Li / Ashun Wu (China) vs. Satoshi Kodaira / Hideto Tanihara (Japan) 7:25 p.m.

Group 7: Peter Karmis / Alexander Tranacher (Greece) vs. Dylan Frittelli / Erik van Rooyen (South Africa) 7:35 p.m.

Group 8: Alexander Levy / Mike Lorenzo-Vera (France) vs. Mikko Korhonen / Mikko Ilonen (Finland), 7:45 p.m.

Group 9: Jhonattan Vegas / Joseph Naffah (Venezuela) vs. Ryan Fox / Mark Brown (New Zealand) 7:55 p.m.

Group 10: Alexander Bjork / Joakim Lagergren (Sweden) vs Andrea Pavan / Renato Paratore (Italy) 8:05 p.m.

Group 11: Anirban Lahiri / Gaganjeet Bhullar (India) vs. Shane Lowry/Paul Dunne (Ireland) 8:15 p.m.

Group 12: Thorbjorn Olesen / Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark) vs. Thomas Pieters / Thomas Detry (Belgium) 8:25 p.m.

Group 13: Marc Leishman / Cameron Smith (Australia) vs. Gavin Green / Ben Leong (Malaysia) 8:35 p.m.

Group 14: Tyrrell Hatton / Ian Poulter (England) vs. Byeong Hun An / Si Woo Kim (Korea) 8:45 p.m.

Note: The draw for Rounds 3 and 4 will be in score order.

TV info

Thursday: Golf Channel (8 p.m.)

Friday: Golf Channel (8 p.m.)

Saturday: Golf Channel (8 p.m.)

