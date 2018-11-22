How to watch the Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson 'Match' from Las Vegas

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson face off in their $9 million, pay-per-view match Friday at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

The suggested retail price is $19.95.

Here’s how to watch it:

Turner’s B/R live, DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse.

Most cable and satellite operators, including Comcast, Charter, Cox and Verizon.

It will be available in 4K High Dynamic Range on DIRECTV channel 106 for $29.99.

Las Vegas sportsbooks at The Westgate, The Cosmopolitan, Caesars Entertainment properties and MGM Resorts.

TopGolf locations. Check each site for time and details.

Here’s what else you need to know:

Format: An 18-hole, winner-take-all, $9 million, mano-a-mano match-play event between two of golf’s aging yet most ferocious competitors.

When: Friday, 3 p.m. Eastern. Pregame show begins at 2 p.m.

Where: Shadow Creek Golf Course, about 15 miles north of the Las Vegas Strip.

TV announcers: Ernie Johnson provide play-by-play. Peter Jacobsen, Darren Clarke and Natalie Gulbis be color commentators. The pregame show will feature Charles Barkley and Samuel L. Jackson. The players will be mic’d up, so earmuffs for the kids (just in case the Turner Sports censors are a little slow on the button).

Tickets: None will be available to the general public.