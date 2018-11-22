Ian Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton rally to give England share of World Cup of Golf lead

England, Australia and South Korea enjoy a three-way tie after the first round of the 2018 ISPS HANDA Melbourne World Cup of Golf in Melbourne, Australia.

The U.S. team of Kyle Stanley and Matt Kuchar were tied for 13th among 28 teams after a 66.

Ian Poulter and Tyrrell Hatton birdied six holes on the back nine of the opening fourballs for England to earn a piece of the lead at 10-under 62.

Cameron Smith sank a 10-foot putt for a birdie on 18 to ensure he and Australia teammate Marc Leishman held a share of the lead with South Korea’s Byeong Hun An and Si Woo Kim and the Englishmen.

The two-man teams will compete in alternate shot foursomes in Round 2, which is set for Friday local time and Thursday night in the U.S. They will play fourballs again on Saturday.

Hatton and Poulter are aiming to win a third title in the event for England.

“You can’t make bogeys in this format and be happy,” said Poulter. “It’s about attacking the golf course and making as many birdies as you can.”

Defending champions Thorbjorn Olesen and Soren Kjeldsen of Denmark are nine under, along with Belgium and Malaysia.