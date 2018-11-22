Jack Nicklaus joins President Trump for round of pre-Thanksgiving golf

By: Bill Speros | November 22, 2018 10:35 am

President Donald Trump joined Jack Nicklaus for what a White House spokesperson termed “a quick round” of golf on Wednesday, enjoying some pleasant weather in in Palm Beach, Fla.

Joining the president and Golden Bear were Nicklaus’s son and professional golfer, Gary, and his grandson, G.T.

Trump is spending the holiday weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club.

Among the president’s golfing companions at Mar-a-Lago last year during the Thanksgiving holiday were members of Nicklaus family, Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson.

This year, Woods is a little busy.