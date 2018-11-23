Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2018 World Cup of Golf Round 3: Live blog

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 23: Ian Poulter and Tyrell Hatton of England shelter from the rain under an umbrella during day two of the 2018 World Cup of Golf at The Metropolitan on November 23, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images) Scott Barbour/Getty Images

2018 World Cup of Golf Round 3: Live blog

Professional

2018 World Cup of Golf Round 3: Live blog

Belgium and South Korea share the lead entering the third round of the ISPS Handa Melbourne World Cup of Golf in Victoria, Australia.

Stay here for live coverage throughout Round 3.

, , , Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home