2018 World Cup of Golf Round 3: Live blog

Belgium and South Korea share the lead entering the third round of the ISPS Handa Melbourne World Cup of Golf in Victoria, Australia.
Stay here for live coverage throughout Round 3.
Belgium and South Korea share the lead entering the third round of the ISPS Handa Melbourne World Cup of Golf in Victoria, Australia.
Stay here for live coverage throughout Round 3.
Obviously the big draw of “The Match” is the fact it’s a big money battle between legends Tiger Woods and Phil (…)
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson swapped multiple $100,000 side bets during their $9 million winner-take-all Match Friday in Las Vegas. (…)
Those who went to B/R Live to watch the Tiger Woods – Phil Mickelson pay-per-view match on Friday got a nice surprise: The Match (…)
It’s finally here! “The Match” between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson takes place Friday at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. (…)
It may be late November, but entertaining golf is still happening. There is of course “The Match” between Tiger Woods and (…)
LAS VEGAS – Tiger Woods is holding strong as a -200 favorite today for The Match with Phil Mickelson at Shadow Creek Golf Club. For the (…)
Here is a list of the club that Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are anticipated to use at The Match: Phil Mickelson DRIVER: Callaway Rogue (…)
MELBOURNE, Australia — Teams from Belgium and South Korea emerged from the rain, gusty winds and generally miserable conditions after a (…)
LAS VEGAS – Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson both talked a lot about risk during this week’s media rundown ahead of The Match Friday at (…)
Host Australia, England and South Korea share the lead entering the second round of the ISPS Handa Melbourne World Cup of Golf in (…)
Comments