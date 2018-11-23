WATCH angry Tyrrell Hatton expertly smash tee marker into pieces at World Cup

It may be late November, but entertaining golf is still happening.

There is of course “The Match” between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson that will commence later this afternoon. But we’re also in the midst of the World Cup of Golf in Australia and Tyrrell Hatton is among the players making matters interesting.

Hatton is competing with Ian Poulter in Australia, as the duo are the makeup of Team England. The pair opened in 10-under 62 to take the lead and are still in contention two back at 8 under (T-3) despite a second-round 74.

The most entertaining moment of it all had to by Hatton’s frustration boiling over.

The Englishman is an emotional player, something Poulter himself referenced when jokingly instructing Hatton, “Tyrrell, no tantrums!” in a world-record-breaking competition.

Hatton kept his cool during that undertaking. During the second round of the World Cup of Golf, though…

No #FridayFeeling for @TyrrellHatton as England sit two shots off the lead at the World Cup of Golf. More: https://t.co/Vv0PEfKUSa pic.twitter.com/DOQEmzb951 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) November 23, 2018

If we’re putting out style points for this, that is a clean break of the tee marker. The execution was high.

Hopefully for Hatton’s sake, his third round goes a little better. But the guy wears his emotions on his sleeves, and we can appreciate that fire.