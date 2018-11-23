Charles Barkley delivers best line of day during Tiger-Phil showdown

In spite of some hefty side-bets early during their showdown on Friday, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson failed to deliver an early punch during the telecast.

“This is some crappy golf. Y’all know that,” interjected Charles Barkley during the Turner Sports broadcast as the two golfers approached the turn. “I could beat both these guys today.”

The two golfers swapped multiple $100,000 side bets during the $9 million winner-take-all match, won by Mickelson.

Woods won the $200,000 side bet on the first hole, as both players parred No. 1. Lefty bet he’d win it.

Mickelson ralled by winning $100,000 on a closes-to-the-pin wager on No. 4 and $200,000 by being closest to the pin on the par-3, No. 8.

The betting action between the two golfers dried up quickly on the back nine as things got more serious and each had multiple chances to win it before the extra holes.

Mickelson was the big winner in the end, taking home the $9 million pot.