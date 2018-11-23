Here are the clubs Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will use in 'The Match'

By: David Dusek | November 23, 2018 9:59 am

Here is a list of the club that Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are anticipated to use at The Match:

Phil Mickelson

DRIVER: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (9 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS T1100 shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (13.5 degrees), with

IRONS: Callaway X Forged UT (3), Epic Pro (4), X Forged 2018 (5-7), Apex MB (8-PW), with KBS Tour V 125 shafts

WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind (56, 60, 64 degrees), with KBS Tour V 125 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey prototype

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X

GRIPS: Golf Pride New Decade Multicompound

Tiger Woods

DRIVER: TaylorMade M3 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Plus 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M3 (13 degrees), M1 2017 (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White Board 83 TX shafts

IRONS: TaylorMade TW Phase 1 prototype (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS

BALL: Bridgestone Tour B XS

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord