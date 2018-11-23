Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Here are the clubs Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will use in 'The Match'

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson's golf equipment David Dusek/Golfweek

Here are the clubs Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will use in 'The Match'

Equipment

Here are the clubs Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will use in 'The Match'

Here is a list of the club that Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are anticipated to use at The Match:

Phil Mickelson's Callaway irons

Phil Mickelson’s Callaway irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Phil Mickelson

DRIVER: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (9 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS T1100 shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (13.5 degrees), with

IRONS: Callaway X Forged UT (3), Epic Pro (4), X Forged 2018 (5-7), Apex MB (8-PW), with KBS Tour V 125 shafts

WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind (56, 60, 64 degrees), with KBS Tour V 125 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey prototype

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X

GRIPS: Golf Pride New Decade Multicompound

Tiger Woods' TaylorMade irons

Tiger Woods’ TaylorMade irons. (David Dusek/Golfweek)

Tiger Woods

DRIVER: TaylorMade M3 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Plus 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M3 (13 degrees), M1 2017 (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White Board 83 TX shafts

IRONS: TaylorMade TW Phase 1 prototype (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS

BALL: Bridgestone Tour B XS

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

