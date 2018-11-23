Plenty of golf fans were able to view The Match for free on B/R Live Friday. Among those viewing – either for free or who paid the $19.95 – were multiple pro golfers who chimed in throughout and after the competition.

Phil Mickelson won the $9 million prize after 22 holes.

Among the other big winners, his brother and caddie, Tim.

Anybody else have a good day? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Tim Mickelson (@goodwalkspoiled) November 24, 2018

Here’s some of the reaction on social media during and following the Mickelson family victory.

Some of golf’s top names were not impressed early in The Match.

Can we get Temper-Pedic to sponsor #TheMatch?? Bit of a pillow fight going right now haha I won’t these boys to play some golffff #letsgooo — Rickie Fowler (@RickieFowler) November 23, 2018

Phil is a hot putter away from being 6 up right now! Can’t give TW that many chances. Let’s hear the trash talking.. get pat perez out there to stir the pot 😂😂 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) November 23, 2018

Maybe they can move the tees up on the back nine so we see some birdies #thematch — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) November 23, 2018

😴 — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) November 23, 2018

Neither was Justin Verlander.

Barkley saying it’s not good golf. 😂😂 I wanna see Tiger and Phil throw down a challenge bet at him. 100k for double bogey or better on #1. C’mon Charles, I know you got your sticks with you. #TheMatch — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) November 23, 2018

Things picked up.

93 yards for 9 mill…. that’ll work! @PhilMickelson might just hoop it and do the worm all the way home — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) November 24, 2018

Each golfer had his chances.

In the end, congrats to the winner. And a good time was had by some.