Fellow pro golfers not impressed by Tiger Woods - Phil Mickelson showdown

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 23: Phil Mickelson celebrates with the winnings after defeating Tiger Woods as Ernie Johnson looks on during The Match: Tiger vs Phil at Shadow Creek Golf Course on November 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images for The Match) Harry How/Getty Images

Plenty of golf fans were able to view The Match for free on B/R Live Friday. Among those viewing – either for free or who paid the $19.95 – were multiple pro golfers who chimed in throughout and after the competition.

Phil Mickelson won the $9 million prize after 22 holes.

Among the other big winners, his brother and caddie, Tim.

Here’s some of the reaction on social media during and following the Mickelson family victory.

Some of golf’s top names were not impressed early in The Match.

Neither was Justin Verlander.

Things picked up.

Each golfer had his chances.

In the end, congrats to the winner. And a good time was had by some.

