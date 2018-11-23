Live blog: Phil Mickelson takes early lead in 'The Match'

It’s finally here!

Hole No. 4: Par 5, 564 yards

OFF THE TEE (3:53 p.m. ET): Another beautiful driver from Mickelson down the center. Woods also goes driver and loses this one to the right in the rough. Phil can go for this in two, Tiger it’s unclear.

So far, Mickelson looks much sharper. Especially off the tee.

TIGER-PHIL CONVERSATION: Again, no chat between the pair on this hole. We get Lefty talking to Mark Russell, the PGA Tour’s VP of Rules and Competition. It’s some mundane stuff about preparations for education players about upcoming rules changes.

SECOND SHOT (3:59 p.m. ET): Tiger is forced to lay up and he hits an OK shot. This iron appears to end up in the first cut of rough on the right. He’ll still have a wedge third. Mickelson can go for this in two and takes out a 2-iron from 253 yards. He hits a piercing cut, but the ball finishes short and right of the green on the edge of a bunker. Not an easy up and down, but not too difficult. Tiger has a full wedge left for his third.

THIRD SHOT (4:01 p.m. ET): Tiger with a beauty of a wedge! He lands this a few feet below the hole, it hops forward and then stops 3-4 feet beyond the cup. He’ll have a short one for birdie. We’ll see how Lefty responds.

AROUND THE GREEN (4:03 p.m. ET): Lefty with an awkward stance on the bunker edge, as he has to play with the ball well above his feet. But he manages just fine, as this one goes about 3 feet by. Both have short birdie putts.

ON THE GREEN (4:05 p.m. ET): And we have a “Good. Good.” Mickelson gives Tiger his putt and Tiger takes some time before reciprocating but does. A halve with birdies. Mickelson responds, “You know the next hole’s a par 3.” We now have a $100K side bet, closest to the pin on this hole.

MATCH SCORE: Mickelson 1 up thru 4

Hole No. 3: Par 4, 476 yards

OFF THE TEE (3:40 p.m. ET): A driver down the right side of the fairway here. Phil SMASHED That one. Tiger goes driver too and flails this one out to the right. He’s amidst the rough and trees over there and could be blocked out. We’ll see. Mickelson is in a really nice position early.

Yes, Lefty has already lost $200K in that side bet. That’ll little matter, though, if this hot start leads him to winning this $9 million match.

TIGER-PHIL CONVERSATION: These guys don’t converse for the first time after a tee shot today. Might be related to Tiger missing that putt and falling behind, maybe getting into game mode a bit.

We do get a nice moment from the mic though when Lefty remarks to his caddie, brother Tim Mickelson, “I’ve never seen him miss one of those” (referring to Tiger’s short miss on the previous hole). Mickelson also says to Tim, “I can’t get over how frickin cool this is.”

APPROACH SHOT (3:46 p.m. ET): Tiger from 165 yards has to play a low one just left of and under a tree. He does all right from there, leaving this about 10 yards short of the green in the fairway. He couldn’t do a lot more from there. Mickelson is in perfect position from 134 yards and knocks this about 20 feet left and beyond the hole. That’s OK, but he was looking to stuff this one. He can absolutely make that putt though.

AROUND THE GREEN (3:49 p.m. ET): Another nice one here. Tiger pitches this one about 15 feet short of the cup and it rolls out 4 feet short of the cup. Good look for par, but that is about the range he missed from on the last hole.

ON THE GREEN (3:50 p.m. ET): Mickelson with the 20-foot birdie putt to win the hole … Nope. Solid putt that breaks left to right but is just a bit too high and runs about 18 inches by the hole. Tiger gives him that one for par. Woods with the tester to halve, this time he gets it. This one actually hit the left side of the cup and curls in. But it does drop.

MATCH SCORE: Mickelson 1 up thru 3

Hole No. 2: Par 4, 430 yards

OFF THE TEE (3:26 p.m. ET): Mickelson with another iron right down the fairway. Tiger takes out what looks like a 5-wood and it’s a beauty. His is slightly down the left side of the fairway and is about 10-15 yards past Lefty.

TIGER-PHIL CONVERSATION: The pair starts talking about Fred Couples. They both love the man, no surprise there. Mickelson tells a story about a casual match he played with Freddie, not really anything noteworthy there. It appears Tiger flew back from Vegas to hang out with Couples and then came back to Vegas for “The Match.”

APPROACH SHOT (3:32 p.m. ET): An 8-iron from 166 yards for Mickelson, who loses this a little right and it misses the green. It’s only in the fairway about 2-3 yards right of the green. He’s about 30 feet from the hole overall. Woods can’t capitalize, as he goes too long on a 9-iron from 156 yards. His goes over the green and finishes about 5-6 yards past in the fairway. His upcoming chip/pitch appears sightly harder than Phil’s.

AROUND THE GREEN (3:35 p.m. ET): Tiger with a nifty little bump-and-run that he lands in the fringe and it rolls all the way to about 3 feet short of the cup. Tiger is not pleased, mutters “Dead center,” noting that this one was going in if he hit it. Mickelson got too greedy here as he knocks his chip 5 feet by. His chip was pretty easy, so running that by was probably a product of him trying to hole it.

ON THE GREEN (3:37 p.m. ET): Mickelson rolls in that putt right in the center. Woods follows … WOW, he missed it. Tiger seemed to like it and even started walking after it, but it hit the right lip and spun out. Mickelson wins the hole with par.

MATCH SCORE: Mickelson 1 up thru 2

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 379 yards

OFF THE TEE (3:13 p.m. ET): And we’re off! Mickelson takes an iron out first and it is a pretty one down the right side of the fairway. Woods follows with an iron of his own that just trundles a little too far right and sneaks into the right rough. Advantage: Phil.

Remember, there is a $200,000 side bet on this hole that Mickelson makes birdie. Obviously Mickelson wins that if he makes birdie. Woods wins if he doesn’t.

TIGER-PHIL CONVERSATION: As they walk off the tee box, Tiger and Phil immediately begin chatting about how cool emcee Samuel L. Jackson is. They talk club selection briefly and then get into chatting about their kids.

APPROACH SHOT (3:18 p.m. ET): Tiger is first from 135 yards. He was in the rough, which is light but precludes some spin. This one lands about 15 feet short of the cup and finishes 12 feet under the cup. Mickelson follows with a solid shot but doesn’t totally take advantage as his ball lands about 10 feet short and a little left, and spins left. It finishes 10 feet left of the cup.

ON THE GREEN (3:23 p.m. ET): Tiger’s putt misses on the right. You can see he played right-to-left break and it didn’t come far enough back. Woods even mutters that he expected it to break more. So that’s a misread. Mickelson to win the opening hole and a $200,000 side bet … Mickelson with a misread as well! He expected that to move a couple inches left to right and it never broke. That misses left. Mickelson misses an excellent opportunity to win a hole and $200,000. Tiger wins the side bet.

MATCH SCORE: All square thru 1

Pre-round

We’re about ready to go, folks! They’ll be teeing off any minute.

Here we go. 500 VIPs on site to follow #TheMatch. Feel like I’m crashing a cocktail party. https://t.co/u2cHZfV7tM pic.twitter.com/PvUMIehXOm — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) November 23, 2018

Mickelson wins the coin toss (the “coin” being a poker chip) to decide first-tee honors and elects to tee off first.

He then takes the chip after winning, commenting “You see how I finagled that chip out of him.” Good stuff already.

Yep, of course Tiger arrives in red. Mickelson shows up in black clothing. Mickelson makes a crack on the putting green about Woods wearing red, Woods responds, “Black is slimming.”

Love it.

Tiger arrives for #CapitalOnesTheMatch in his Sunday red. Man means business 💰 pic.twitter.com/N6VZxqZ53L — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2018

