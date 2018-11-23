Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods swap multiple $100K+ side bets, Charles Barkley not impressed

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 23: Tiger Woods plays his second shot on the second hole during The Match: Tiger vs Phil at Shadow Creek Golf Course on November 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images for The Match) Harry How/Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson swapped multiple $100,000 side bets during their $9 million winner-take-all Match Friday in Las Vegas.

Woods won the $200,000 side bet on the first hole, as both players parred No. 1 as Lefty bet he’d win it.

Mickelson ralled by winning $100,000 on a closes-to-the-pin wager on No. 4 and $200,000 by being closest to the pin on the par-3, No. 8.

Not everyone was impressed.

“This was some crappy golf,” interjected Charles Barkley during the Turner Sports broadcast. “I could beat both these guys today.”

Mickelson was 1-up through nine.

