Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson swapped multiple $100,000 side bets during their $9 million winner-take-all Match Friday in Las Vegas.

Woods won the $200,000 side bet on the first hole, as both players parred No. 1 as Lefty bet he’d win it.

Mickelson ralled by winning $100,000 on a closes-to-the-pin wager on No. 4 and $200,000 by being closest to the pin on the par-3, No. 8.

Not everyone was impressed.

“This was some crappy golf,” interjected Charles Barkley during the Turner Sports broadcast. “I could beat both these guys today.”

Mickelson was 1-up through nine.