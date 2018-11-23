Some pro golfers not impressed by lack of excitement, trash talk at 'The Match'

Obviously the big draw of “The Match” is the fact it’s a big money battle between legends Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

But part of it was the fact they would be mic’d up as well and that it seemed we would be privy to some nice trash talk. So far, “The Match” has really not delivered on that part.

The atmosphere out there has appeared mostly flat (the uninspiring play by the pair on the front nine didn’t help) and the trash talk hasn’t been flowing really at all.

Some pro golfers have noticed and taken their thoughts to Twitter:

Phil is a hot putter away from being 6 up right now! Can’t give TW that many chances. Let’s hear the trash talking.. get pat perez out there to stir the pot 😂😂 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) November 23, 2018

Can we get Temper-Pedic to sponsor #TheMatch?? Bit of a pillow fight going right now haha I won’t these boys to play some golffff #letsgooo — Rickie Fowler (@RickieFowler) November 23, 2018

😴 — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) November 23, 2018

Was expecting WAY more banter….leggo!! #TheMatch — Ryan Blaum (@RBlaumGolf) November 23, 2018

There are still plenty of holes to go, and maybe this aspect of “The Match” will change. But so far it is falling short on certain entertainment factors.