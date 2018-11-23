Some pro golfers not impressed by lack of excitement, trash talk at 'The Match'

Obviously the big draw of “The Match” is the fact it’s a big money battle between legends Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.
But part of it was the fact they would be mic’d up as well and that it seemed we would be privy to some nice trash talk. So far, “The Match” has really not delivered on that part.
The atmosphere out there has appeared mostly flat (the uninspiring play by the pair on the front nine didn’t help) and the trash talk hasn’t been flowing really at all.
Some pro golfers have noticed and taken their thoughts to Twitter:
There are still plenty of holes to go, and maybe this aspect of “The Match” will change. But so far it is falling short on certain entertainment factors.
