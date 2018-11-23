What Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson said after 'The Match'

Phil Mickelson won “The Match” in a 22-hole thriller on Friday. Here’s what he and Tiger Woods had to say immediately after Lefty captured the $9 million winner-take-all prize.

Phil Mickelson

On his emotions after the win:

“I’m just trying to calm down right now, my heart can’t take much more.”

On what this win means:

“To be able to have just a little bit of smack talk for the coming years means a lot to me, because I really don’t have much on (Tiger).”

On his thoughts when Tiger chipped in on 17 to potentially turn the contest:

“He does that crap to me all the time. … It went in at putt speed, it was such a perfect chip.”

On the winner’s belt being too small and seeming to be the size of Tiger’s waist:

“They thought you were going to win.” – said to Tiger, with a laugh

Tiger Woods

On his chip-in at 17 that saved him momentarily:

“I had to (hole it). Phil had a perfect putt straight up the hill and I just did not want that match to end on that hole.”