Updated day-of gambling odds for The Match with Tiger and Phil in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Tiger Woods is holding strong as a -200 favorite today for The Match with Phil Mickelson at Shadow Creek Golf Club.

For the uninitiated, that means bettors must wager $200 for a $100 payout on Woods to win. Mickelson is listed at +170, meaning a $100 bet would pay $170.

Those odds have remained steady over the past two days at the MGM Grand Race and Sports book leading up to today’s showdown at 3 p.m. ET.

Golf betting guru Jeff Sherman also listed Woods at -200 early in the week, but has since moved the line to -190. Sportsbook.ag now lists Woods as low as -185 after posting his odds at -205 early in the week, which indicates money coming in on Mickelson.

MGM Resorts International VP of Race and Sports Jay Rood told Golfweek he accepted a $75,000 bet on Mickelson to win earlier this week.

Multiple people had also asked Rood if he’d take a six-figure wager in the days leading up to The Match.

Aside from the $9 million prize purse for the winner, Woods and Mickelson will make side bets throughout the round and donate any winnings to charity.

With no shortage of prop bets and wagers to choose from, gamblers in Vegas can also bet on individual hole results. Here are the updated hole-by-hole odds at the MGM Grand.

No. 1: Par 4, 393 yards

Mickelson: +250

Woods: +250

Tie -125

No. 2: Par 4, 402 yards

Mickelson: +280

Woods: +240

Tie: -125

No. 3: Par 4, 471 yards

Mickelson: +300

Woods: +200

Tie: -110

No. 4: Par 5, 558 yards

Mickelson: +230

Woods: +210

Tie: Even

No. 5: Par 3, 158 yards

Mickelson: +250

Woods: +250

Tie: -130

No. 6: Par 4, 470 yards

Mickelson: +280

Woods: +220

Tie: -125

No. 7: Par 5, 528 yards

Mickelson: +230

Woods: +220

Tie: Even

No. 8: Par 3, 183 yards

Mickelson: +250

Woods: +250

Tie: -130

No. 9: Par 4, 423 yards

Mickelson: +280

Woods: +240

Tie: -125

No. 10: Par 4, 419 yards

Mickelson: +280

Woods: +240

Tie: -125

No. 11: Par 4, 303 yards

Mickelson: +240

Woods: +210

Tie: -110

No. 12: Par 4, 381 yards

Mickelson: +280

Woods: +240

Tie: -125

No. 13: Par 3, 224 yards

Mickelson: +250

Woods: +230

Tie: -120

No. 14: Par 4, 463 yards

Mickelson: +260

Woods: +210

Tie: Even

No. 15: Par 4, 459 yards

Mickelson: +280

Woods: +200

Tie: -110

No. 16: Par 5, 600 yards

Mickelson: +250

Woods: +200

Tie: Even

No. 17: Par 3, 151 yards

Mickelson: +260

Woods: +260

Tie: -130

No. 18: Par 5, 516 yards

Mickelson: +260

Woods: +200

Tie: Even