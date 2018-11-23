Those who went to B/R Live to watch the Tiger Woods – Phil Mickelson pay-per-view match on Friday got a nice surprise: The Match for free without having to go through a paywall.

Some people were unable to purchase the event via streaming apps, but The Match was available for free on the B/R Live site.

The event was offered via pay-per-view at $19,95 a pop via cable and satellite outfits.

The folks who paid for it, apparently, had no recourse.

It is not known as this time if this was by design at the last minute or a colossal mistake.

Woods was 1-up through 12.

Stay here for updates.

UPDATE: We may have an answer.

BREAKING: Source says Turner execs decided to give Phil-Tiger match away for free on B/R Live streaming platform (instead of $20 charge) when purchase function broke down to point where those who bought had trouble getting in. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 23, 2018

No matter the cause, enjoy The Match for free as long as it lasts.