Jordan Spieth, wedding posse go curling before the big day

The much-anticipated marriage between Jordan Spieth and high school sweetheart Annie Verret is expected to occur somewhere in or around Dallas as soon as this weekend.

Spieth and his pals made an unlikely selection for what may have otherwise taken the place of his bachelor party – they went curling.

A photo of the Spieth wedding posse was posted to Facebook by John Lambert, a manager of the DFW Curling Club.

“Had a great pre-wedding learn to curl event today at DFWCC. Congratulations to Jordan Spieth, Ricky [sic] Fowler, Justin Thomas and crew. We had a blast!”

Among the other PGA Tour notables pictured are Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler. They were joined by Spieth’s caddie, Michael Greller, seen wearing a Seattle Seahawks hoodie.

Spieth and Verret were engaged last year during the Christmas holiday.