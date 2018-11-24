Bleacher Report, Comcast and Spectrum will be issuing credits or refunds to anyone who paid to watch the Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson Match on their platforms.

Bleacher Report opted to make the free for all viewers on the B/R Live site during the pay-per-view event, won by Mickelson, after the purchasing mechanism broke down early during play Friday.

Bleacher Report is reportedly refunding the purchase price. Cable carriers Comcast and Spectrum announced they will be issuing credits to those subscribers who paid to watch the 22-hole showdown. The retail price was $19.99.

“Comcast will proactively issue a $19.99 credit to any Xfinity TV customer who purchased ‘The Match’ pay-per-view event. We hope Turner and Bleacher Report will do the same given that the event was made available by them for free on The Bleacher Report website,” Comcast said in a statement late Friday.

Spectrum and Bleacher Report then followed suit.

No word was available if DirecTV was also going to refund or credit its subscribers as of Saturday night.