European Tour power rankings: Nov. 26-Dec. 2, 2018

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2, 2018:

10. Tyrrell Hatton

Finished just outside the top 10 in the Race to Dubai standings and carded a respectable eighth-place finish at the World Cup alongside Ian Poulter.

9. Rafa Cabrera Bello

T-6 in Hong Kong and looking to bounce back from a winless 2018 campaign.

8. Thorbjorn Olesen

Top-10 in three of his last four WGC events and T-4 at the World Cup with partner Soren Kjeldsen.

7. Ian Poulter

His resurgent year continued as he bounced back from a disappointing DP World showing in a successful World Cup pairing with Hatton.

6. Alex Noren

No. 6 this week, exactly where the Swede ended the year in the Race to Dubai standings.

5. Jon Rahm

T-4 at the DP World and poised for his biggest year yet in 2019 having shown greater promise in the majors.

4. Sergio Garcia

Finished T-6 in Hong Kong and recorded two wins in 2018.

3. Tommy Fleetwood

Placed T-14 in Hong Kong to shake off the disappointment in coming up just short of the Race to Dubai title.

2. Justin Rose

Off the past two weeks as the reigning FedEx Cup champion prepares for this week’s Hero World Challenge

1. Francesco Molinari

Enters a new season with huge expectations after a breakthrough year that included a British Open crown, Race to Dubai trophy and a perfect Ryder Cup showing. Gwk