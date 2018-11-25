Golf on TV: Is there a way to salvage ‘The Match’ concept?

On the morning after “The Match: Tiger vs. Phil,” Bill Hobson, host of “Michigan Golf Live,” asked me a question that I confess I hadn’t fully considered.

Hobson wanted to know: What’s next? What’s the next iteration of the pay-per-view, match-play spectacle? Will this become an annual Thanksgiving weekend event, sort of like the old Skins Games?

I hadn’t given the subject much thought. I had low expectations for “The Match,” yet still managed to be disappointed by the coverage. And I’m skeptical as to whether golf fans and potential rights-holders and sponsors will support future efforts given that “The Match” was characterized by dismal play, an uninspired production and refunds after Bleacher Report began offering free coverage.

After securing the rights to “The Match” in August, Turner president David Levy told SportsBusiness Journal that he regarded the event as “a very good demonstration of how we think sports should be watched, viewed and discussed.” That included multiple platforms, peripheral programming (such as HBO’s “24/7” special) and, hopefully, an innovative production.

Bottom line: It didn’t work out.

But let’s consider Hobson’s question. He’s an astute follower of the game and thinks these special events will become an annual thing.

If so, what needs to change and what form should they take? Let’s look at a few areas.