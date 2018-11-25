Digital Edition
Nov. 26, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 23: Phil Mickelson celebrates with the winnings after defeating Tiger Woods as Ernie Johnson looks on during The Match: Tiger vs Phil at Shadow Creek Golf Course on November 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images for The Match)

Nov. 26, 2018

Nov. 26, 2018

> THE FORECADDIE

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 23: Comedian Norm Macdonald during The Match: Tiger vs Phil at Shadow Creek Golf Course on November 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for The Match)
Golf superfan Norm Macdonald no joke on the links

The biggest losers from ‘The Match’ 

> BY THE NUMBERS

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 11: Cameron Champ of the United States reacts to his eagle on the fifth green during the final round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Course on November 11, 2018 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)Is Cameron Champ making powerful statement with his fast start? (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 25: Thomas Detry and Thomas Pieters of Belgium pose with the trophy after winning during day four of the 2018 World Cup of Golf at The Metropolitan on November 25, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

PGA Tour: Behind Thomas Pieters, Thomas Detry, Belgium claims first World Cup of Golf (Kilbridge)

> POWER RANKINGS

PGA: The Presidents Cup-Practice Day 3

PGA Tour
20. Phil Mickelson
19. Jordan Spieth
18. Jason Day
17. Patrick Reed
16. Webb Simpson
Nov 15, 2018; Naples, FL, USA; Brooke Henderson of Canada signs a flag for Gracie Grant, 12, of Destin, during the CME Group Tour Championship, the final event of the LPGA Tour, on Thursday, November 15, 2018, at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples. Mandatory Credit: Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News-USA TODAY NETWORK

LPGA
10. Georgia Hall
9. Sei Young Kim
VERSAILLES, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 26: Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm of Team Europe walk in arm and arm to the Palace of Versailles for the Ryder Cup Gala dinner ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup on September 26, 2018 in Versailles, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

European Tour
10. Tyrrell Hatton
9. Rafa Cabrera Bello
PGA PERSPECTIVE

Nov 23, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Tiger Woods watch a shot by Phil Mickelson on the sixth hole during The Match: Tiger vs Phil golf match at Shadow Creek Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY SportsTiger Woods now knows what to expect as the comeback continues (Kilbridge)

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

NAPLES, FL - NOVEMBER 16: LPGA Commissioner Michael Whan address the media during State of the LPGA at the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club on November 16, 2018 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)LPGA makes strides under Mike Whan, has challenges to conquer (Nichols)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 17: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his second shot on 3rd hole during day three of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 17, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)3 bold predictions for 2019 European Tour season (Tait)

> GOLF LIFE

Pelican Hill Panoramic

Just 10, Pelican Hill already a California classic (Weiss)

> MEDIA

Nov 23, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Tiger Woods concedes a putt to Phil Mickelson to play extra holes during The Match: Tiger vs Phil golf match at Shadow Creek Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY SportsIs there a way to salvage ‘The Match’ concept? (Kaufmann)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> THE 19TH HOLE

Nov 23, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Phil Mickelson (left) shakes hands with Tiger Woods (right) after The Match: Tiger vs Phil golf match at Shadow Creek Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY SportsAs pitchman and player, Phil Mickelson still winning  (Kilbridge)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Nov 29, 2017; New Providence, The Bahamas; Tiger Woods pulls out his driver on the 14th hole during a pro-am for the Hero World Challenge golf tournament at Albany. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Tiger’s Hero World Challenge tops pro golf schedule this week (Lusk)

> LAST TIME

BEST FOR LAST

NAPLES, FL - NOVEMBER 18: Lexi Thompson poses for a photo with the CME Group Tour Championship trophy at Tiburon Golf Club on November 18, 2018 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

> IMAGE CREDITS

