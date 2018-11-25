> THE FORECADDIE
Golf superfan Norm Macdonald no joke on the links
The biggest losers from ‘The Match’
> BY THE NUMBERS
Is Cameron Champ making powerful statement with his fast start? (Dusek)
> AROUND THE TOURS
PGA Tour: Behind Thomas Pieters, Thomas Detry, Belgium claims first World Cup of Golf (Kilbridge)
> POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Phil Mickelson
19. Jordan Spieth
18. Jason Day
17. Patrick Reed
16. Webb Simpson
15-1. Click here
LPGA
10. Georgia Hall
9. Sei Young Kim
8-1. Click here
European Tour
10. Tyrrell Hatton
9. Rafa Cabrera Bello
8-1. Click here
PGA PERSPECTIVE
Tiger Woods now knows what to expect as the comeback continues (Kilbridge)
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE
LPGA makes strides under Mike Whan, has challenges to conquer (Nichols)
> EURO PERSPECTIVE
3 bold predictions for 2019 European Tour season (Tait)
> GOLF LIFE
Just 10, Pelican Hill already a California classic (Weiss)
> MEDIA
Is there a way to salvage ‘The Match’ concept? (Kaufmann)
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
> THE 19TH HOLE
As pitchman and player, Phil Mickelson still winning (Kilbridge)
> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
Tiger’s Hero World Challenge tops pro golf schedule this week (Lusk)
> LAST TIME
> IMAGE CREDITS
