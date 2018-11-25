Lefty returns to PGA Tour power rankings this week

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Nov. 26 – Dec. 2, 2018:

20. Phil Mickelson

That head-to-head win over Tiger Woods in Las Vegas has to count for something, right?

19. Jordan Spieth

Spieth is still stuck in a rut and hoping to halt his world rankings slide in 2019.

18. Jason Day

Coming off a quiet two-win season and looks good so far with two top-12 finishes to start the new slate.

17. Patrick Reed

Looking for his first Hero World Challenge win after four consecutive top-10s in the Bahamas.

16. Webb Simpson

An unsung man on Tour, Simpson keeps chugging along with a solo third at the RSM Classic.

15. Patrick Cantlay

Speaking of unsung, Cantlay just cracked the top-20 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time.

14. Tony Finau

Hasn’t missed a cut since June. Just needs to keep getting into position come Sunday and learn how to finish the job.

13. Rory McIlroy

Finished seventh in the Race to Dubai and was often closer than the results showed.

12. Tiger Woods

Puts his loss in “The Match” to bed and returns to stroke play in the Bahamas for the first time since that Tour Championship victory.

11. Marc Leishman

Won the CIMB Classic last month and came close with a T-2 at the World Cup in Australia.

10. Rickie Fowler

Three top-10s in his last four starts and hasn’t finished outside the top 30 since a missed cut at the Players Championship.

9. Jon Rahm

Fourth in the DP World to cap a successful sophomore campaign, with big expectations for the Spaniard in Year 3.

8. Xander Schauffele

Former Rookie of the Year returned to the winner’s circle his last time out at the WGC-HSBC Champions.

7. Tommy Fleetwood

Just missed out on the Race to Dubai after that incredible Ryder Cup showing in Paris.

6. Francesco Molinari

Edged his partner Fleetwood to move to European No. 1 and take the season-long crown.

5. Justin Thomas

Nothing but steady play since his last win in August, including a four-point Ryder Cup debut.

4. Dustin Johnson

Ten wins over the last three seasons and looking to regain World No. 1 status.

3. Justin Rose

Skipped the past two weeks but still riding high after his $10 million FedEx Cup victory.

2. Bryson DeChambeau

Still the hottest player in the world until further notice, having won three of his last five starts.

1. Brooks Koepka

Reigning Player of the Year is skipping out on the Bahamas and capable of a monster 2019 if he can stay healthy throughout. Gwk