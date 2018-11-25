LPGA power rankings: Nov. 26-Dec. 2

Here are the Golfweek exclusive LPGA power rankings for the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2:
10. Georgia Hall
Englishwoman played in only 19 events in her rookie campaign but made quite an impact during summer stretch.
9. Sei Young Kim
Rose from 34th to seventh in putts per GIR. Clinched a title for fourth consecutive season.
8. Lydia Ko
One-win season still feels unfinished for former No. 1. Driving accuracy plummeted from 25th to 107th this year.
7. Lexi Thompson
Wrapped up 2018 second in GIR and fourth in driving distance after stylish CME victory. Overall, fell short on the greens this year.
6. Nasa Hataoka
Biggest turnaround on tour from 2017 to 2018. Traveled this year with mom, who cooked and brought comforts of home.
5. So Yeon Ryu
One year after sharing POY honors, finished seventh in the awards race. Dropped from second in GIR to 14th.
4. Minjee Lee
Finished second on tour in money with $1,551,032 and second in scoring.
3. Sung Hyun Park
Wrapped up sophomore season third on the money list thanks to three titles. Took a big dip in both putting stats this year.
2. Brooke Henderson
Placed second in Race to the CME Globe behind Ariya Jutanugarn and fourth in scoring, money and greens in regulation.
1. Ariya Jutanugarn
Finished the season first in scoring, money, birdies, putts per GIR and rounds in the 60s. Gwk
