The Forecaddie: Golf superfan Norm Macdonald no joke on the links

The Forecaddie was mingling around Shadow Creek Golf Club all day Friday, trying to keep a low profile at the uber-exclusive Las Vegas playground for the rich and famous.

It wasn’t exactly TMOF’s usual scene, but he snuck a few gourmet appetizers and got up close and personal for “The Match” with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Once it was over, and Woods and Mickelson were fulfilling a post-round interview obligation with Ernie Johnson, the VIPs in attendance swarmed the two icons under the lights on the practice green.

One man, who’d been following “The Match” on foot all day while carrying a putter like a cane, climbed atop a bench and started filming with his cell phone. His voice carried across the grounds during a quiet moment in the interview.

“Rematch!” He shouted.

That man was actor/comedian Norm Macdonald, and he quickly was shushed by several nearby teetotalers who didn’t appreciate the absurdity of the moment.

TMOF always has enjoyed reading Macdonald’s golf analysis and commentary on Twitter (@normmacdonald), and he follows the sport with unmatched passion. He once had an idea for a TV show from Shadow Creek, where he’d interview a fellow celebrity or athlete over 18 holes. An actual interview where he could really pick someone’s brain, get at something meaningful. Figure out what makes them tick.

“I’d always go to the cheapest network,” Macdonald told TMOF. “I go for one where they asked who I’d be interviewing for 18 holes and I said, Bob Uecker. Everybody was laughing. It was called the Nashville Network, and they all laughed. And one guy goes, we were thinking about it last night and we’d have girls in bikinis at every hole. And the first guy you interview is (former pro wrestler) Bill Goldberg, and he body slams you.”

No one appreciates artistic vision anymore.

While Macdonald never got the 18 holes thing to fly, he is a massive Woods fan and often goes to watch at major championships, though never the FedEx Cup Playoffs because, “I don’t believe in that.”

“I love Tiger so much and predicted he’d come back. I never lost faith in Tiger,” Macdonald said. “I rank it as the best comeback in sports history. One reason is because he’s made like three comebacks, that’s why I had so much faith in him. I’ve seen him make comebacks before, I’ve seen him change his game. I didn’t think this is how he was going to do it. I was surprised he could hit it so long. I thought he was going to play like an old guy. On the par 5s, try to get on in three and close to the pin. That surprised me that he’s crushing the ball. That made me so happy.”

Yes, it was cool to see Tiger and Phil go head-to-head in the desert, but nothing made TMOF happier Friday than talking golf with the "Saturday Night Live" Weekend Update legend and current host of "Norm Macdonald Has a Show" on Netflix.