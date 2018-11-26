Tiger Woods shifts focus toward 2019 this week when he plays host to the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas.

Woods will be paired alongside Justin Thomas in the first round Thursday. The marquee pairing tees off at 12:05 p.m. Eastern.

Woods has moved up 1,186 spots in the Official World Golf Rankings since he began play at the Hero last year and now sits No. 13 in the world. He reportedly could move up to No. 6 with a victory in this event, which benefits his charitable foundation.

The 18-player field includes six of the world’s top-10 players, including No. 2 Justin Rose.

Defending champion Rickie Fowler will be going out with Dustin Johnson after Thomas and Woods. Fowler shot a 61 in the final round last year to wipe out a seven-shot deficit and win it.

Here are the tee times and pairings for the first round Thursday, along with the TV info for the entire event.

All times are Eastern.

Round 1 Tee Times

11:10 a.m.: Tony Finau, Gary Woodland

11:21 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama

11:32 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele

11:43 a.m.: Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson

11:54 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Alex Noren

12:05 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

12:16 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson

12:27 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson

12:38 p.m.: Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau

TV Info

Thursday: 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: Noon-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Sunday: 11 a.m-1 p.m. (Golf Channel)