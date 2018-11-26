2018 Hero World Challenge: Tiger Woods near betting favorite at 9-1

Tiger Woods and friends return for the Hero World Challenge this week at Albany in New Providence, Bahamas.
Eighteen of the top golfers in the world will compete, starting on Thursday, including defending champion Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and, of course, Woods.
Here are the player-odds-to-win, courtesy of the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas and golfodds.com.
|Player
Name
|Odds
To Win
|Justin Rose
|7-1
|Dustin Johnson
|8-1
|Rickie Fowler
|8-1
|Tiger Woods
|9-1
|Justin Thomas
|9-1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|10-1
|Jon Rahm
|12-1
|Tony Finau
|14-1
|Jason Day
|16-1
|Xander Schauffele
|18-1
|Patrick Reed
|18-1
|Patrick Cantlay
|20-1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|20-1
|Henrik Stenson
|20-1
|Alex Noren
|25-1
|Bubba Watson
|25-1
|Gary Woodland
|25-1
|Keegan Bradley
|30-1
Comments