2018 Hero World Challenge: Tiger Woods near betting favorite at 9-1

Nov 23, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Tiger Woods plays his shot from the 17th tee during The Match: Tiger vs Phil golf match at Shadow Creek Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods and friends return for the Hero World Challenge this week at Albany in New Providence, Bahamas.

Eighteen of the top golfers in the world will compete, starting on Thursday, including defending champion Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and, of course, Woods.

Here are the player-odds-to-win, courtesy of the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas and golfodds.com.

Player
Name		 Odds
To Win
Justin Rose 7-1
Dustin Johnson 8-1
Rickie Fowler 8-1
Tiger Woods 9-1
Justin Thomas 9-1
Bryson DeChambeau 10-1
Jon Rahm 12-1
Tony Finau 14-1
Jason Day 16-1
Xander Schauffele 18-1
Patrick Reed 18-1
Patrick Cantlay 20-1
Hideki Matsuyama 20-1
Henrik Stenson 20-1
Alex Noren 25-1
Bubba Watson 25-1
Gary Woodland 25-1
Keegan Bradley 30-1

