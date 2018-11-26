Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret were married over the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend.

The couple got engaged over the Christmas holiday in 2017.

The first hint of a wedding actually taking place began to surface with well wishes on social media.

Photographic evidence of a celebration surfaced on Instagram, thanks to some in attendance.

Erin Walker, wife of PGA Tour pro Jimmy Walker posted this image, geo-tagged in Dallas, along with the caption: “Golf nerds clean up well.”

Among the people tagged in this group photo, presumably taken during the post-wedding activities (from right to left), are Jason Dufner; Jimmy and Erin Walker; Smylie Kaufman’s wife, Francie; Rickie Fowler’s significant other, Allison Stokke; Kim and Zach Johnson; and Daniel Berger and his girlfriend, Tori Slater.

Walker and Spieth are long-time friends.

The #Texas and #Wedding hashtags were a bit of a giveaway.

Kim Johnson shared this post from the festivities.

Forever, indeed.

Spieth and Verret (aka J&A) were high school sweethearts.

Francie Kaufman (center) offered her well-wishes in a glamour shot along with Jillian Wisniewski (left) and Stokke. Wisniewski is the long-time girlfriend of Justin Thomas.

“We celebrated one of our favorite couples all weekend long and had an absolute blast! We love you, Annie and Jordan! 🥂💏” Kaufman wrote.

It appears a very good time was had by all.