Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret were married over the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend.
The couple got engaged over the Christmas holiday in 2017.
The first hint of a wedding actually taking place began to surface with well wishes on social media.
Photographic evidence of a celebration surfaced on Instagram, thanks to some in attendance.
Erin Walker, wife of PGA Tour pro Jimmy Walker posted this image, geo-tagged in Dallas, along with the caption: “Golf nerds clean up well.”
Among the people tagged in this group photo, presumably taken during the post-wedding activities (from right to left), are Jason Dufner; Jimmy and Erin Walker; Smylie Kaufman’s wife, Francie; Rickie Fowler’s significant other, Allison Stokke; Kim and Zach Johnson; and Daniel Berger and his girlfriend, Tori Slater.
Walker and Spieth are long-time friends.
The #Texas and #Wedding hashtags were a bit of a giveaway.
Kim Johnson shared this post from the festivities.
Forever, indeed.
Spieth and Verret (aka J&A) were high school sweethearts.
Francie Kaufman (center) offered her well-wishes in a glamour shot along with Jillian Wisniewski (left) and Stokke. Wisniewski is the long-time girlfriend of Justin Thomas.
“We celebrated one of our favorite couples all weekend long and had an absolute blast! We love you, Annie and Jordan! 🥂💏” Kaufman wrote.
It appears a very good time was had by all.
Comments