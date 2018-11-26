Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

First photos of Jordan Spieth - Annie Verret wedding celebration surface

Jordan Spieth - Instagram Jordan Spieth - Instagram

First photos of Jordan Spieth - Annie Verret wedding celebration surface

Quick Shots

First photos of Jordan Spieth - Annie Verret wedding celebration surface

Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret were married over the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend.

The couple got engaged over the Christmas holiday in 2017.

The first hint of a wedding actually taking place began to surface with well wishes on social media.

Photographic evidence of a celebration surfaced on Instagram, thanks to some in attendance.

Erin Walker, wife of PGA Tour pro Jimmy Walker posted this image, geo-tagged in Dallas, along with the caption: “Golf nerds clean up well.”

Erin Walker/Instagram

Erin Walker/Instagram

Among the people tagged in this group photo, presumably taken during the post-wedding activities (from right to left), are Jason Dufner; Jimmy and Erin Walker; Smylie Kaufman’s wife, Francie; Rickie Fowler’s significant other, Allison Stokke; Kim and Zach Johnson; and Daniel Berger and his girlfriend, Tori Slater.

Walker and Spieth are long-time friends.

View this post on Instagram

It’s about tip off time…..

A post shared by Jimmy Walker (@jimmywalkerpga) on

The #Texas and #Wedding hashtags were a bit of a giveaway.

Kim Johnson shared this post from the festivities.

Forever, indeed.

Spieth and Verret (aka J&A) were high school sweethearts.

Francie Kaufman (center) offered her well-wishes in a glamour shot along with Jillian Wisniewski (left) and Stokke. Wisniewski is the long-time girlfriend of Justin Thomas.

Francie Kaufman/Instagram

Francie Kaufman/Instagram

“We celebrated one of our favorite couples all weekend long and had an absolute blast! We love you, Annie and Jordan! 🥂💏” Kaufman wrote.

It appears a very good time was had by all.

, , , , Quick Shots

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home