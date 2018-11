Pro golfer Jordan Spieth and long-time girlfriend Annie Verret are now married. The couple began dating in high school and got engaged over the Christmas holiday last year.

No images of the wedded couple are available – yet – but that did not stop those who attended the wedding over the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend from sharing their joy on social media.

Here are some photos of the newlywed couple over the years:

Engagement on Christmas – 2017.