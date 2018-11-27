Ace alert! Tiger Woods gets his first hole-in-one in two decades

NASSAU, Bahamas – Tiger Woods was playing a friendly round last week and ended a 20-year streak that few even knew existed.

Believe it or not it’s been that long since Woods’ last hole-in-one, which came during the 1998 Sprint International at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Col.

Woods ended the drought last Wednesday with an ace at the 208-yard par-3 second hole at The Madison Club in La Quinta, Calif.

“My best years I’ve ever had hitting the golf ball I never had a hole-in-one,” Woods told Golfweek during a Tuesday practice round ahead of this week’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. “For some reason it took (20) years. Never made one this century and lo and behold I make my 20th.”

Woods was playing with his 9-year-old son Charlie, TGR executive and good friend Rob McNamara and Fred Couples, who had aced the exact same hole just days earlier and told the group about it before they hit.

Woods took a little off a 5-iron to a back right pin on a shot that never left the flag, according to McNamara. A bunker was blocking their view of the hole from the tee box, but once they got to the green they saw a pitch mark about 15 feet in front of the hole.

It was the 20th ace of his lifetime, only three of which have come in competition.

“We didn’t see it go in,” Woods said. “Somehow when we got to the green it was gone. I thought it might be over the back but I said no, I hit it a lot softer than that. And we get up there and then it’s in the hole.”