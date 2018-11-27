Tiger Woods' best quotes at Hero World Challenge press conference

Tiger Woods had a press conference Tuesday ahead of this week’s Hero World Challenge. Here’s a recap of his best quotes from that presser:

On expectations in 2019 vs. this year:

“Expectations are much different this year, this upcoming year. … Going into this year in ’18, it was let’s see if I can get through the West Coast (swing). … Now I know that I can do that and now it’s just about managing and making sure I’m fresh for events because I know I can win tournaments again.”

On how he feels about his 2018:

“Probably the most rewarding because there was a point where – you’ve all heard me say this – I just didn’t know if I’d ever do this again. … I think what I’ve accomplished this year is pretty special.”

On playing 7 out of 9 weeks as the season wound down:

“I was not physically prepared to play that much golf at the end of the year. … It’s one of those years, it’s never been this hot. At every single tournament, it was just stifling. Starting out in D.C., then you go to Akron, even the PGA (Championship) was hot for all the days. New York, Boston, it was just hot. It was just hard for me to maintain my strength and my weight through all of that. … I was exhausted by the time I got to the Ryder Cup.”

On what he did immediately after East Lake win:

“We didn’t celebrate it, really didn’t do anything. I got a bunch of texts I was trying to return as we got onto the flight … but that was about it.”

On the feedback he’s gotten about “The Match”:

“I think we’ve got some positive feedback overall. … Obviously there’s some things we can do (better) as far as interaction and as far as play. I wish we both would’ve played better. Neither one of us putted well that day and there were some tough hole locations out there. Maybe going forward, don’t quite have the greens so fast or the pins so difficult. But also, as short as the golf course was playing, we should have made at least made seven, eight birdies apiece.”

On the best shot he hit this year:

“The shot I hit down at 10 at the Open Championship out of that bunker, I thought that, ‘This is the tournament. I win the Open Championship or I lose the Open Championship on this shot.’ If it clips the bunker, I lose. If it comes out, I’m going to go ahead and win this thing. You saw the speed I put into it and the shot I hit. To be able to pull that off knowing that I hadn’t done this for a very long time and this is the moment … that gave me a lot of confidence going forward.”